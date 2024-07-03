Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $918,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

