Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

