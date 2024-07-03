Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP opened at $163.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

