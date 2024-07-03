Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

