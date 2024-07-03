Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

