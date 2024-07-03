Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

