Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $778.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

