Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.