Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

