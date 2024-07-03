Silynxcom Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 10th (NYSE:SYNX)

Silynxcom’s (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Silynxcom Price Performance

SYNX stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silynxcom has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Silynxcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silynxcom stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 16.97% of Silynxcom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Silynxcom Company Profile

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

Featured Articles

