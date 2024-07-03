Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 10th

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Silynxcom Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN SYNX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Silynxcom has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
Silynxcom Company Profile
