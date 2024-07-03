Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 10th

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Silynxcom Trading Up 1.0 %
SYNX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Silynxcom has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
Silynxcom Company Profile
