Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SIX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

