SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.