SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 221,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 159,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

