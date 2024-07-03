Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

