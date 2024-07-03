Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $4.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

