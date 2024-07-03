Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

