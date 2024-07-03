Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $56.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $36.37 on Friday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,548 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.