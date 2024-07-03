SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $70.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $168,860,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

