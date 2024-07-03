SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $70.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $168,860,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.