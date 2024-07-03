Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.1 %

SWK opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

