Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $76.99. 1,793,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,379,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

