State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.