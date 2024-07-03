State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

TSN stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

