State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

MMM stock opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.