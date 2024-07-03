State of Michigan Retirement System Has $118.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 377.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $118,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

