State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.60 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,593,000 after acquiring an additional 304,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

