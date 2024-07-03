State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.75 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VST opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.