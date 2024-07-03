State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

