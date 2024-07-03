State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 75,600 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

