StockNews.com Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Sell

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

