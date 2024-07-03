StockNews.com Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

WK stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 361.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

