StockNews.com Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Strong-Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
KT Stock Performance
NYSE:KT opened at $13.30 on Monday. KT has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
