StockNews.com Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Strong-Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $13.30 on Monday. KT has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KT by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,839,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in KT by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in KT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

