Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$34.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

A number of research firms have commented on SCR. TD Securities upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock opened at C$33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.37. Strathcona Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.16 and a 1-year high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$795.00 million. Analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

