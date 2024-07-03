Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.12. The company has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
