Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.91 million for the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.