Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,943 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

