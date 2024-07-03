Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $281,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
