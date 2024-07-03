Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,867. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

