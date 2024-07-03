Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young Sells 34,837 Shares

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 395.36% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 92,396 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

