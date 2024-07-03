T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Michael J. Katz Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.