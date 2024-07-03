Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Up 37.5%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 880,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 147,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Tasty Stock Up 37.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

