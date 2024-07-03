Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Tecsys to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Tecsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

TCS opened at C$35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.09 million, a P/E ratio of 251.07 and a beta of 0.68. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.31 and a 12 month high of C$40.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

