Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.72. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,958,691 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

