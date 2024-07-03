Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.59% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

TPX stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $414,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,418,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,588,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

