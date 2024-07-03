Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $231.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.09. The firm has a market cap of $737.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

