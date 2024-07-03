The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in June

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Up 0.7 %

ANDE stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 907,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

