The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.18. The China Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 24,888 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The China Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The China Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 197,315 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

