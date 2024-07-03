The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 296,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GGZ opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

