The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.69. The company has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

